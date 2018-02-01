Play

Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Questionable for Thursday

Davis (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons.

Davis was also listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pacers, but he was ultimately ruled out of the contest. He is still dealing with soreness in both his knees, so in the event that he is ruled out again, both Jarell Martin and Ivan Rabb will play majority of the minutes at power forward.

