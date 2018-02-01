Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Questionable for Thursday
Davis (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
Davis was also listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pacers, but he was ultimately ruled out of the contest. He is still dealing with soreness in both his knees, so in the event that he is ruled out again, both Jarell Martin and Ivan Rabb will play majority of the minutes at power forward.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Ruled out vs. Pacerse•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Questionable to play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Scores 12 points in Monday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Available to play Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Questionable with knee soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Returns to bench Friday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...