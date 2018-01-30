Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Questionable to play Wednesday

Davis is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to soreness in both knees.

While it could end up being whittled down over the next 24 hours, the Grizzlies released a lengthy injury report Tuesday, with a number of regulars carrying questionable or doubtful designations. As a result, if Davis is cleared to play, he could be in position to see a slight increase in playing time, though he's already played double-digit minutes in each of his last nine contests. Look for a more definitive update at shootaround Wednesday morning.