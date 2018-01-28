Play

Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Questionable with knee soreness

Davis is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Suns due to soreness in both his knees.

Davis has played double-digit minutes in each of the Grizzlies' last eight games, and the knee soreness may just be a result of that stretch. The team will likely provide an update on Davis' status following the team's shootaround Monday morning.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories