Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Questionable with knee soreness
Davis is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Suns due to soreness in both his knees.
Davis has played double-digit minutes in each of the Grizzlies' last eight games, and the knee soreness may just be a result of that stretch. The team will likely provide an update on Davis' status following the team's shootaround Monday morning.
