Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Recalled from G-League

Davis was recalled from the G-League's Memphis Hustle on Saturday.

Davis had played just eight minutes at the NBA level when he was sent to the G-League, so the team is likely hoping he gained valuable experience in the process. That said, it's still unlikely he sees significant run moving forward.

