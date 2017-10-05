Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Records three blocks in Wednesday's preseason win
Davis totaled six points (3-4 FG), four rebounds, three blocks, two steals, and one assist in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 win over the 76ers.
Davis struggled in the first preseason game, scoring zero points (0-6 FG) while committing three turnovers in 18 minutes. Wednesday was a much better performance for the sophomore, and one he'll hope to replicate if he's going to move up on the team's depth chart at center. Nevertheless, there won't be that many minutes up for grabs behind Marc Gasol once the regular season tips off, and the competition for that leftover playing time is looking fierce.
