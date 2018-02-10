Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Remains out Sunday
Davis (knees) will not play during Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Davis will miss his third game in a row as he continues to deal with soreness in both knees. With him out of the picture, Jarell Martin and Ivan Rabb should both continue seeing some extra run, especially with reserve center Brandan Wright now on the Rockets.
More News
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...