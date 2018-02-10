Play

Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Remains out Sunday

Davis (knees) will not play during Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Davis will miss his third game in a row as he continues to deal with soreness in both knees. With him out of the picture, Jarell Martin and Ivan Rabb should both continue seeing some extra run, especially with reserve center Brandan Wright now on the Rockets.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories