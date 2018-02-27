Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Returning to bench Monday
Davis will come off the bench Monday as Marc Gasol will return to the starting lineup.
Davis got the spot-start Saturday as Marc Gasol sat out to rest, however Gasol's return puts Davis back on the bench. Davis saw 23 minutes as a starter, but will likely see closer to his season average of 13.2 minutes as Gasol will see most of the center minutes.
