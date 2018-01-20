Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Returns to bench Friday

Davis, with Marc Gasol (illness) returning to the starting five, will come off the bench for Friday's matchup against the Kings, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The move isn't too surprising, as it seems that Gasol is fully healthy. On the year, Davis is averaging 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds across 11.7 minutes per game.

