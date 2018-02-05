Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Ruled out Tuesday

Davis has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to left and right knee soreness.

Davis will get Tuesday's game off as he continues to nurse soreness in both of his knees. The 21-year-old is averaging 16.6 minutes over his last 11 games, so Jarell Martin and Ivan Rabb could be in line for some increased run in his absence. His next chance to return will come Wednesday against the Jazz.