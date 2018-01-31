Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Ruled out vs. Pacerse
Davis (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Pacers.
Davis is dealing with soreness in both knees, and he'll be held out of action, joining a number of teammates in street clothes. The second-year big man had played double-digit minutes in nine straight games, so his absence could free up some more time for Jarell Martin and Ivan Rabb.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Questionable to play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Scores 12 points in Monday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Available to play Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Questionable with knee soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Returns to bench Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Scores eight points in Wednesday's win•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...