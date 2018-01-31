Play

Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Ruled out vs. Pacerse

Davis (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Pacers.

Davis is dealing with soreness in both knees, and he'll be held out of action, joining a number of teammates in street clothes. The second-year big man had played double-digit minutes in nine straight games, so his absence could free up some more time for Jarell Martin and Ivan Rabb.

