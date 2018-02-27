Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Scores 12 points in Monday's loss

Davis supplied 12 points (6-7 FG), three rebounds, and one block in 13 minutes during Monday's 109-98 loss to the Celtics.

Davis returned to a reserve role with Marc Gasol rejoining the lineup after taking the last matchup off for rest. Nevertheless, Davis remained effective, falling two points shy of equaling his career high after posting his third 14-point effort in Saturday's start versus the Heat. Nevertheless, the 21-year-old sophomore is only a worthwhile option in the deepest (or daily) fantasy leagues.