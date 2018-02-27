Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Scores 12 points in Monday's loss
Davis supplied 12 points (6-7 FG), three rebounds, and one block in 13 minutes during Monday's 109-98 loss to the Celtics.
Davis returned to a reserve role with Marc Gasol rejoining the lineup after taking the last matchup off for rest. Nevertheless, Davis remained effective, falling two points shy of equaling his career high after posting his third 14-point effort in Saturday's start versus the Heat. Nevertheless, the 21-year-old sophomore is only a worthwhile option in the deepest (or daily) fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Returning to bench Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Scores 14 in Saturday's start•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Moving into starting five•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Scores eight points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: No longer listed on injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Remains out Sunday•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...