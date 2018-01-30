Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Scores 12 points in Monday's win

Davis delivered 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 17 minutes during Monday's 120-109 win over the Suns.

Davis was listed as questionable due to soreness in his knees, but he didn't appear to be negatively affected in this one. The sophomore center probably isn't worth a look outside of deeper (or daily) fantasy lineups, but the youngster is establishing himself as a solid reserve lately. There may be more opportunities for Davis to put up decent stats if Marc Gasol is rested some over the final 33 games of 2017-18, though Davis managed a modest line of eight points, four boards, and one steal in 24 minutes during the lone start of his career (against the Lakers on Jan. 17).