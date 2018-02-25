Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Scores 14 in Saturday's start
Davis scored 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds in 23 minutes during Saturday's 115-89 loss to the Heat.
He got a starting opportunity with Marc Gasol getting a rest, and Davis used it to tie his previous career scoring high. The second-year big will return to the bench, and a smaller role in the rotation, Monday.
