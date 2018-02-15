Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Scores eight points in Wednesday's loss

Davis had eight points (4-4 FG) and five rebounds in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 loss to the Thunder.

Davis was removed from the injury report prior to Wednesday's rematch with the Thunder. Although it was a modest stat line, Davis didn't miss a shot and played well in his return from a three-game absence with knee soreness. Nevertheless, he remains the backup to one of the better big men in Marc Gasol, and Davis is still just a 21-year-old sophomore learning the ropes of the league.