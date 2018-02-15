Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Scores eight points in Wednesday's loss
Davis had eight points (4-4 FG) and five rebounds in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 loss to the Thunder.
Davis was removed from the injury report prior to Wednesday's rematch with the Thunder. Although it was a modest stat line, Davis didn't miss a shot and played well in his return from a three-game absence with knee soreness. Nevertheless, he remains the backup to one of the better big men in Marc Gasol, and Davis is still just a 21-year-old sophomore learning the ropes of the league.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: No longer listed on injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Remains out Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Out again Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Blocks two shots in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Cleared for Sunday•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...