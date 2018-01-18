Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Scores eight points in Wednesday's win

Davis had eight points (4-6 FG), four rebounds, and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 win over the Knicks.

Davis drew the start in place of Marc Gasol (illness) and helped carry the Grizzlies to a short-handed victory. However, he was much better off the bench in Monday's win over the Lakers, a night in which Davis managed 10 points, five rebounds, and a career-high five blocks in just 14 minutes. At 21 years old, the sophomore center is still working to improve his game and find his way, making him an inconsistent fantasy option at best.