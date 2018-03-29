Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Scores seven points in Wednesday's win
Davis had seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT) and six rebounds in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 win over the Trail Blazers.
Davis committed five fouls, as the young center's overeagerness defensively continued. Starting center Marc Gasol saw just 21 minutes, so there's a chance Davis could've received a little more playing time if not for his foul trouble. Still, Davis is more of a dart throw in daily leagues than a player to be relied on regularly.
