Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Set for spot start Monday

Davis will pick up the spot start at center for Monday's game against the Nets.

The Grizzlies are set to be without usual starter Marc Gasol (illness) on Monday, which allows Davis to jump into the top unit in his place. Look for Davis to see an uptick in playing time and production, making him a potential cheap DFS option for Monday's slate. That said, Gasol's stint on the sidelines likely won't be a long one, so there's a chance Davis heads back to the bench in short order.