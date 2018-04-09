Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Starting at center Monday
Davis will start at center for Monday's game against the Timberwovles, Grizzlies radio play-by-play announcer Eric Hasseltine reports.
The Grizzlies are giving veteran Marc Gasol the night off for rest, so Davis will get the call to fill in as the team's starting center. Along with Gasol, JaMychal Green (knee) remains out as well, so there should be a ton of extra minutes available in the frontcourt. In four previous starts this season, Davis has seen only minor gains overall, averaging 7.0 points and 4.5 rebounds across 23.5 minutes. That said, his expected workload still makes him an intriguing value play for Monday's DFS slate.
