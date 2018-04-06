Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Starting Friday
Davis will start at center for Friday's game against the Kings.
As expected, with Marc Gasol (rest) sidelined, Davis will slot in at center. In four starts this season, he's averaged 7.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 23.5 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Scores seven points in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Starting Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Heads back to bench Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Gets into foul trouble in Monday's start•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Set for spot start Monday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....