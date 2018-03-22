Play

Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Starting Thursday

Davis, with Marc Gasol (rest) out, will draw the start at center for Thursday's contest against Charlotte.

Davis, as the season winds down, has been given increased opportunities with the Grizzlies. In his three starts this season, he's averaged 8.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in 23.2 minutes per game.

