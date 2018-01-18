Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Starting Wednesday vs. Knicks

Davis will start at center in Wednesday's contest against the Knicks.

Davis is drawing the start in place of the injured Marc Gasol (illness) and Brandan Wright (undisclosed). Davis has yet to see more than 24 minutes in any game this season, averaging just 11.3 per game. He's seen some increased action recently and could be in line for a larger role in light of the injuries at the position. He'll likely return to his bench role when Gasol or Wright are able to return.