Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: To remain out Friday
Davis (ankle) is out for Friday's tilt against Denver.
Davis will miss a second straight game while nursing a sore left ankle. In his stead, Jarrell Martin and Ivan Rabb should see extra run.
