Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Active Saturday
Brooks (foot) is available Saturday against the Suns, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Brooks had been dealing with some right foot soreness. However, he'll be able to play through the issue.
