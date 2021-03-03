Brooks totaled 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes of Tuesday's win over the Wizards.

Brooks has managed to score 17 or more points in seven of his last 10 games but he's struggled to contribute in other areas of his game, averaging just 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists over that span . He has made a difference on the defensive end, collecting a steal in 11 consecutive outings.