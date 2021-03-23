Brooks scored 24 points (10-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 132-126 victory over the Celtics on Monday.

Brooks was able to score in double figures for the ninth time in his last 10 games in Memphis' overtime victory. The forward hasn't shot the ball particularly well this month, shooting just 37.1 percent from the floor and 29.3 percent from three. While Brooks' struggles from distance continued, he was able to make 45.5 percent of his shot attempts Monday. He was also able to impact the game as a distributor and rebounder, matching season-high assist and rebound totals.