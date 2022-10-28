Brooks provided 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Thursday's 125-110 victory over the Kings.

Brooks struggled again in the win, making it hard for managers to stay put. While he can be given a bit of leeway due to his recent injury, his upside is limited. Outside of points and triples, he offers very little on a nightly basis, as we have seen over the past two games. It appears the Grizzlies have figured out that Desmond Bane should be the second option on offense, something that is going to cut into Brooks' shot opportunities.