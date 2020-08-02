Brooks finished with 16 points (7-20 FG, 1-7 3PT, 1-1 FT) and three assists in Sunday's loss to the Spurs.

Brooks led the team in shot attempts, but he only connected on seven of those and once again struggled from beyond the arc. Through the Grizzlies' first two seeding games, Brooks is a combined 13-of-36 from the field, including 3-of-16 from three.