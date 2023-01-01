Brooks accumulated seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two assists over 27 minutes during Saturday's 116-101 win over New Orleans.

Brooks was unimpactful in the victory, continuing to cede touches to the returning Desmond Bane. Now barely inside the top 200 for the season, Brooks is looking more and more like a specialist only, especially in competitive leagues. His 17.3 points per game can be valuable but his lack of peripheral numbers combined with woeful percentages means he can certainly do more harm than good.