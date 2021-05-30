Brooks produced 27 points (11-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Saturday's 121-111 loss to the Jazz.

Although Brooks got into foul trouble and eventually fouled out, he put up another enormous night of shot volume. His conversion percentage wasn't up to snuff, but the Oregon product has shown his worth as a top offensive weapon throughout the postseason. Since the play-in games, he's averaged 22.8 points, 3-8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals over six contests.