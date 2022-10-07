Brooks said that he will play in Friday's preseason matchup with the Heat, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
Brooks missed the Grizzlie's preseason opener last Saturday, but this was likely just for load management as most of the team's key contributors also sat. There is no indication that Brooks will miss any more time, and is still in line to be the team's starting small forward.
