Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Available Saturday
Brooks (shoulder) is available Saturday against the Jazz.
Despite some right shoulder soreness, Brooks will be good to go Saturday. Across the past five games, he's averaging 13.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.8 minutes.
