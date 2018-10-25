Coach JB Bickerstaff said Brooks (foot) is available to play Wednesday against the Kings, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

It was originally thought that Brooks would be sitting out Wednesday's game, but he's been cleared to play after getting through pregame activities with no issues. Bickerstaff noted that Brooks will used in shorter rotations as the team looks to ease him back into action.

More News
Our Latest Stories