Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Available to play Wednesday
Brooks (illness) is available to play Wednesday against the Pacers.
Brooks had been listed on the injury report with both an illness and a sore right knee, but he'll apparently play through both ailments and should consider to see a fairly heavy workload for the banged-up Grizzlies. Memphis will once again be without several regulars, including Mario Chalmers (hamstring), Deyonta Davis (knees) and JaMychal Green (ankle).
