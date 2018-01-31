Brooks (illness) is available to play Wednesday against the Pacers.

Brooks had been listed on the injury report with both an illness and a sore right knee, but he'll apparently play through both ailments and should consider to see a fairly heavy workload for the banged-up Grizzlies. Memphis will once again be without several regulars, including Mario Chalmers (hamstring), Deyonta Davis (knees) and JaMychal Green (ankle).