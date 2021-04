Brooks scored 25 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and dished three assists Friday in a 130-128 win over the Trail Blazers.

Brooks struggled to a 3-for-11 shooting performance in his previous contest, but he turned things around Friday, finishing second on the team in scoring with an efficient effort from the field. The fourth-year guard has provided mostly consistent production for the Grizzlies this season with a career-high 16.6 points per game. He is also averaging a career-best 1.2 steals.