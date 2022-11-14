Brooks had 19 points (7-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Sunday's 102-92 loss to the Wizards.

Brooks needed 22 attempts to reach 19 points, as he set a new season high in shots. He's shooting 37.3 percent (31-for-83) from the field over his last five contests, and he hasn't added much value elsewhere for fantasy managers with three steals, two blocks and 11 assists over that stretch.