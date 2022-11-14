Brooks had 19 points (7-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Sunday's 102-92 loss to the Wizards.
Brooks needed 22 attempts to reach 19 points, as he set a new season high in shots. He's shooting 37.3 percent (31-for-83) from the field over his last five contests, and he hasn't added much value elsewhere for fantasy managers with three steals, two blocks and 11 assists over that stretch.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Lands game-high 23 points Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Decent scoring figures in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Finally gets going in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Another rough night Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Struggles in return•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Starting Monday•