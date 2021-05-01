Brooks posted 20 points (7-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Friday's win over the Magic.

Brooks has scored at least 18 points in four of his last five games and continues to be one of the team's most reliable scoring weapons. He averaged 18.3 points per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from deep during April.