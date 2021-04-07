Brooks recorded 28 points (10-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two assists, two steals and a rebound across 31 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Heat.
Brooks has endured a few rough stretches this season and hasn't been as consistent as he was last season when he posted a career-high 16.2 points per game, but he's undoubtedly trending in the right direction in recent games and has scored in double digits in 10 straight games while reaching the 20-point plateau four times in that stretch. Brooks is going through his most prolific stretch of the entire campaign.
