Brooks had 22 points (8-19 FG, 6-9 3PT), three rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 140-114 win at the Clippers.

Brooks made a season-high six three pointers in this contest, but he was shooting just 34.5 percent from deep over his previous 10 contests. It remains to be seen if this performance will be enough to end his long-range slump, but he will aim to repeat this kind of scoring output Sunday at Phoenix.