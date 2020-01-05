Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Catches fire from deep
Brooks had 22 points (8-19 FG, 6-9 3PT), three rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 140-114 win at the Clippers.
Brooks made a season-high six three pointers in this contest, but he was shooting just 34.5 percent from deep over his previous 10 contests. It remains to be seen if this performance will be enough to end his long-range slump, but he will aim to repeat this kind of scoring output Sunday at Phoenix.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 20 in just 23 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Struggles from field•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Puts up strong scoring effort•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Contributes 17 points•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Available Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.