Brooks racked up 22 points (7-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 122-112 win over Detroit.

Brooks scored 15 of his 22 points from beyond the arc and fell one triple shy of his top mark on the season, as he drained six threes Nov. 4 against Charlotte. Brooks averaged 17.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 14 games in November and has looked solid in his first two matchups of December.