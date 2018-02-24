Brooks chipped in 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 112-89 loss to the Cavaliers.

Brooks struggled a bit in a head-to-head matchup with LeBron James, knocking down just 36 percent of his shot attempts and failing to connect on any from long range. Despite this meager output, Brooks has impressively scored in double-digits in 10 of the last 11 games. He should continue to have every chance to contribute on a Grizzlies team that has dropped eight consecutive games and is spiraling toward a lottery pick.