Brooks totaled 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes during Monday's 117-111 overtime loss to the Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Despite playing 41 minutes in the overtime loss, Brooks once again fell short of the mark on both ends of the floor. So far in the series, his on-court play has left a lot to be desired. Should the Grizzlies have any chance of erasing the 3-1 deficit, Brooks is going to have to be much better than this.