Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Coming off bench Monday
Brooks will come off the bench in Monday's preseason game against the Hornets, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Brooks started the team's first two exhibition games, producing 22 points (6-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 45 minutes between the two contests. Grayson Allen is starting at shooting guard in place of Brooks on Monday.
