Brooks (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Brooks' status was moving towards doubtful throughout the day, and he will in fact be sidelined for the contest. With John Konchar (illness) also absent, Ziaire Williams is the favorite to enter the starting five, while David Roddy and Jake LaRavia could see extended run off the bench. Brooks' next chance to play will come Monday against the Suns.