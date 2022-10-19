Coach Taylor Jenkins said Brooks (thigh) is a game-time decision for Wednesday's season opener against the Knicks but is still listed as doubtful, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Brooks is dealing with left thigh soreness and will test things out during pregame warmups Wednesday, but it seems likely that he'll have to wait to make his season debut. Assuming he's held out, John Konchar and David Roddy should see increased run for Memphis.