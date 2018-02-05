Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Continues solid scoring run
Brooks totaled 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and five rebounds in 27 minutes during Sunday's 101-86 loss to the Raptors.
Brooks scored in double-figures for the 10th time in his past 11 games. He has seen some consistent run in the starting lineup and has looked good on the offensive end of the floor. He doesn't offer much else but is going to be on the floor as the Grizzlies play for lottery balls. While his scoring is nice, he is really only a streaming option for those in need of a scoring boost.
