Brooks tallied 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Monday's 110-102 win over the Warriors.

Brooks has been dealing with a shoulder issue over the past couple of weeks, but has managed to make an appearance every time his status was in question. Brooks is making a worthy contribution in his third season with the Grizzlies, averaging 13.1 points and 3.5 rebounds over 22 games.