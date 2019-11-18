Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Cools off from field
Brooks posted four points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and one assist in 18 minutes Sunday in the Grizzlies' 131-114 loss to the Nuggets.
The blowout nature of the contest resulted in fewer minutes for all of the Grizzlies' starters, and that coupled with an off night from the field resulted in Brooks turning in a stinker. Given how reliant he is on his outside shooting for his scoring, Brooks will likely be a hit-or-miss fantasy option from game to game throughout the season. He's gone off for 15 or more points in six of the Grizzlies' nine games in November but has been held to five or fewer points in the other three contests.
