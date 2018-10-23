Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Dealing with foot soreness
Brooks is dealing with soreness in his right foot and is not expected to return to Monday's game against the Jazz.
After logging only six minutes in the Grizzlies' season debut, Brooks played 17 minutes in Friday's win over the Hawks. Now out for the remainder of the contest, look for Wayne Selden and MarShon Brooks to potentially see an uptick in minutes. Brooks next opportunity to return to the court will come Wednesday against the Kings.
