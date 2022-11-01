Brooks accumulated 19 points (6-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-8 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Monday's 121-105 loss to the Jazz.

Brooks has scored in double digits in each of his last three outings, and while he couldn't repeat his 30-point output of the previous meeting against Utah, at least he ended up as Memphis' second-best scorer while draining multiple threes for the third straight contest as well. He only scored four points across 24 minutes in his season debut against the Nets on Oct. 24, but he has averaged 20.0 points while shooting 50 percent from deep over his last three contests.