Brooks (right groin soreness) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

With the Grizzlies locked into the second seed in the West, they could give most of their rotational pieces, including Brooks, the day off. If that's the case John Konchar, Luke Kennard, David Roddy, Ziaire Williams (foot) and Vince Williams could all be in line for significant workloads.

