Brooks (right groin soreness) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
With the Grizzlies locked into the second seed in the West, they could give most of their rotational pieces, including Brooks, the day off. If that's the case John Konchar, Luke Kennard, David Roddy, Ziaire Williams (foot) and Vince Williams could all be in line for significant workloads.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Off target again Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 25 points in return•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Not listed on injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Officially out•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Likely out against Portland•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Questionable Tuesday•